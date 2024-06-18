Several trains cancelled, diverted after Kanchanjunga Express train mishap in West Bengal

Maligaon (Assam), June 18
Following the Kanchanjunga Express train accident that claimed nine lives and injured 41 people, several trains were cancelled while some were diverted on Tuesday, officials said.
According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains, including (15719) Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, (15720) Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, (12042) New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, (12041) Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and (15724) Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express have been cancelled for Tuesday.
Train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by Northeast Frontier Railways Chief Public Relations officer Sabyasachi De.
As per the railways, train number 20504 from New Delhi--Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 13176 from Silchar--Sealedah Kanchanjungha Express, and 12523 from New Jalpaiguri--New Delhi Superfast Express were diverted.
Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “Restoration work has been going on since night. The trial of an engine was carried out upline along with two goods trains and one Shatabdi train towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday. Since it is an accident site, the trial was done with some caution. Within half an hour, the line beside it will also be restored.”
Meanwhile, Kanchanjunga Express, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours today after the completion of restoration work.
A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station at 8.55 am on Monday. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.
