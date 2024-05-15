Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Bengaluru, May 15
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal is on high alert following reports that the prime accused, JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna is planning to return to Bengaluru from Germany on Wednesday, according to sources.
Sources said Prajwal had booked a Rs 3.5 lakh business class ticket for a Deutsche Lufthansa flight that departs from Germany at noon.
The SIT has also received information that he cancelled the ticket, but did not request a refund.
This leaves open the possibility for Prajwal to board the flight at the last moment, as per SIT sources.
If Prajwal boards the flight, he will arrive at Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru International Airport. On receiving this information, SIT sleuths are on high alert and preparing to take him into custody.
The SIT has also gathered information about Prajwal booking flight tickets to Bengaluru twice and subsequently cancelling them.
Prajwal's father, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, was released from jail on conditional bail on Tuesday. He was arrested on charges of kidnapping a victim of the sex scandal.
