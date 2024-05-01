 Sexual abuse allegations: Take swift action to cancel diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Sexual abuse allegations: Take swift action to cancel diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi

Sexual abuse allegations: Take swift action to cancel diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi

33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is son of H D Deve Gowda’s elder son H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former minister

Sexual abuse allegations: Take swift action to cancel diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. PTI file



PTI

Bengaluru, May 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to cancel it.

In a letter to Modi, he also asked the PM to take other steps such as using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agenciesto ensure the swift return of the “absconding” Member of Parliament to face the full force of the law.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of H D Deve Gowda’s elder son H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former minister.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance’s candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on Friday.

Explicit video clips allegedly of Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted a SIT to investigate the crime allegedly involving the MP.

“According to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that while the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land.

“In this regard, this is to urge you kindly to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such other steps using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law,” the CM said in the letter.

The SIT of Karnataka will provide all the necessary details and fulfil all the legal formalities required in this regard, he added.

JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party following the allegations.

Stating that there is a serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of innumerable women by Prajwal Revanna, Siddaramaiah said the allegations that the MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha is facing are “horrific and shameful” and these have shaken the conscience of the country.

“Our Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), on April 28, under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and investigation has begun in right earnest. Constitution of the SIT was done as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged and the victims came forward to file complaints against Prajwal Revanna and an FIR was lodged on April 28,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Narendra Modi #Siddaramaiah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

4
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

5
Punjab

Punjab Board Class 8, 12 result declared; Ekampreet Singh tops Class 12 with 100% score

6
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

7
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

8
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

9
Diaspora

Former England spinner Monty Panesar to fight elections in UK

10
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

In BJP’s bastion Hoshiarpur, Yamini Gomar’s poll campaign fails to gather steam

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Poll campaigning virtually would allow even Dawood to participate, says Delhi High Court, dismisses plea

Jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Phagwara: Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Hoshiarpur: A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Phagwara: Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College, Patiala, holds lecture on placement