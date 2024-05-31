Sexual abuse case: Bengaluru court rejects anticipatory bail plea of MP Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna

Bengaluru, May 31
Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s mother and MLA H D Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Special Court For People’s Representatives on Friday.
Bhavani, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, had sought anticipatory bail on Wednesday in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar in Mysuru district.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the rape, sexual harassment and kidnapping cases against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna raised objections to Bhavani’s plea.
The SIT claimed that Bhavani Revanna’s role needed to be investigated in the housemaid’s kidnapping.
The SIT stated that Bhavani Revanna and her family members are influential and might tamper with the evidence and influence victims and witnesses.
The court heard the matter on Friday and rejected the anticipatory bail plea.
The SIT which arrested Prajwal Revanna and took custody of him till June 6, has asked Bhavani to be present at her Holenarasipura residence on Saturday for inquiry.
