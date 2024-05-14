Sexual abuse case: SIT conducts raids in multiple locations in Karnataka's Hassan

Bengaluru, May 14
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, conducted raids at multiple places in and around Hassan district on Tuesday.
According to sources, the raids were carried out at the residences and offices of the close acquaintances of a BJP leader.
The searches were to trace the source of the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, they said.
The MP, who is seeking re-election as an NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat is absconding and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol.
