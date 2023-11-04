Sexual harassment at Bengaluru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

IANS

Bengaluru, November 4

A retired school headmaster has surrendered before the police in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Lulu Mall here.

According to the police on Saturday, a probe revealed that Ashwath Narayana (60) used to harass young girls and women in malls.

As per the CCTV footage at the mall, the accused had misbehaved with several females. He used to spend the weekends at the mall and touch women inappropriately taking advantage of the crowd.

The police suspect that the accused had done this in other malls as well.

He is being questioned by the police.

A video of a young woman being sexually harassed by the accused at a mall had gone viral on social media following which the police launched a probe.

The video showed the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the crowded mall.

It also showed the man's misbehaviour in another place. The victim had not protested after the misconduct.

The video was uploaded on an Instagram account and went viral on social media with the uploader stating that the incident had taken place at the famous Lulu Mall.

