Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police urge court to frame charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi, January 6
Delhi Police on Saturday urged a court here to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, they do not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Singh.
The police submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot that the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Singh, overseas and in India, including Delhi, are part of the same offence.
"Delhi court has jurisdiction to try this case," the police told the judge.
The court will hear the matter on January 20.
The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15, 2023 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination
Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...
Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them
The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...
Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest
The police had registered a case against 23 Akali leaders, i...