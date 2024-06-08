Amit Shah asks Devendra Fadnavis to continue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he wanted to be relieved in the wake of the BJP’s poor show in the state’s Lok Sabha poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have asked him to continue on the post. The BJP fell from 23 seats in Maharashtra in 2019 to nine in this election.

