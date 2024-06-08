Amit Shah asks Devendra Fadnavis to continue

New Delhi: After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he wanted to be relieved in the wake of the BJP’s poor show in the state’s Lok Sabha poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have asked him to continue on the post. The BJP fell from 23 seats in Maharashtra in 2019 to nine in this election.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence