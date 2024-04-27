Shah attacks Congress over ‘declining’ invitation for Ram Temple event

PTI

Rajgarh (MP), April 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh for declining the invitation to attend the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, saying their move was guided purely by vote-bank politics. The BJP leader said the Congress neglected the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for nearly 70 years and it was PM Narendra Modi who made it a reality and paved the way for consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22.

‘Follows Muslim League agenda’ During a rally in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh, Shah claimed that the Congress had stated it would make a separate law for minorities.

Questioning that whether the country should function on the basis of Sharia, he accused the Congress of taking forward Muslim League’s agenda.

Campaigning in Khilchipur, which is part of Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat, Shah also mocked Congress candidate and former MP chief Digvijaya Singh and asked the gathering to give the latter’s political career a “grand farewell”.

Shah recited the Urdu couplet “aashiq ka janaaza hai, zara dhoom se nikle” (it is a lover’s funeral procession, let it move ahead grandly) to take a swipe at Singh, who is up against BJP’s sitting MP Rodmal Nagar.

Shah lashed out at the Congress for continuing with the Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, for a long time because of which, he said, terrorism flourished in the erstwhile state and people were unable to even hoist the national tricolour. The home minister pointed out that the Modi government not only abrogated the contentious constitutional provision on August 5, 2019, but also ensured the tricolour flew high on the country’s head (J&K).

Shah maintained the Modi government ended terrorism and Naxalism by entering their den (‘ghar me ghuskar’) and conducting a surgical strike inside Pakistan post-Pulwama terror attack.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #Hindus #Rahul Gandhi #Ram Temple