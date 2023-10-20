 Shah invokes Ram Mandir, Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Shah invokes Ram Mandir, Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh

Shah invokes Ram Mandir, Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh

Shah invokes Ram Mandir, Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh

Amit Shah at a public meeting in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the people of Chhattisgarh had made up their mind to defeat the Congress, which “actively supports Naxals”, and install a BJP government in the state.

Shah, addressing poll rallies in Jagdalpur and Kondagaon, said the state would mark Diwali thrice this time.

Modi, Nadda among star campaigners

The Chhattisgarh BJP on Thursday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Singh Thakur. State leaders in the list are party's unit chief Arun Sao, former CM Raman Singh, MPs Santosh Pandey and Guharam Ajgalle, and MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

“The people of Chhattisgarh will celebrate the Diwali festival, then they will celebrate Diwali again when results come on December 3 and then once again in January when a grand Ram Mandir is opened in Ayodhya. This land is the maternal home of Lord Ram,” said Shah, accusing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of presiding over scams worth “Rs 2000 crore”.

“I have heard of many scams but never heard of anyone making money from cow dung,” the Home Minister said, adding the ruling Congress had denied tribals their rights forcing them to take out rallies.

“Under the PM Narendra Modi-led government, there has been 52 per cent decline in Naxal violence incidents and 70 per cent fall in deaths in related incidents,” Shah added.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets