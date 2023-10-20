Shah invokes Ram Mandir, Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the people of Chhattisgarh had made up their mind to defeat the Congress, which “actively supports Naxals”, and install a BJP government in the state.

Shah, addressing poll rallies in Jagdalpur and Kondagaon, said the state would mark Diwali thrice this time.

Modi, Nadda among star campaigners The Chhattisgarh BJP on Thursday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Singh Thakur. State leaders in the list are party's unit chief Arun Sao, former CM Raman Singh, MPs Santosh Pandey and Guharam Ajgalle, and MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

“The people of Chhattisgarh will celebrate the Diwali festival, then they will celebrate Diwali again when results come on December 3 and then once again in January when a grand Ram Mandir is opened in Ayodhya. This land is the maternal home of Lord Ram,” said Shah, accusing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of presiding over scams worth “Rs 2000 crore”.

“I have heard of many scams but never heard of anyone making money from cow dung,” the Home Minister said, adding the ruling Congress had denied tribals their rights forcing them to take out rallies.

“Under the PM Narendra Modi-led government, there has been 52 per cent decline in Naxal violence incidents and 70 per cent fall in deaths in related incidents,” Shah added.

