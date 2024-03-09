Home Minister Amit Shah launches national co-op database

New Delhi, March 8
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the National Cooperative Database on Friday. He also unveiled the “National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report” in Delhi.
The initiative marks the first-time establishment of a cooperative database since independence. Shah lauded the computerisation of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in the last two years.
Shah affirmed that the database incorporates tools to address geographical, sectoral, community, and functional disparities. He hailed the collective efforts of organisations in laying the foundation for a resilient cooperative structure.
