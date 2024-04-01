 Shahid Siddiqui quits Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat : The Tribune India

  India
  Shahid Siddiqui quits Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat

Shahid Siddiqui quits Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat

RLD declares its candidates for two seats in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections

Shahid Siddiqui quits Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Shahid Siddiqui on Monday announced that he has resigned from his post and the party’s primary membership. X/@shahid_siddiqui



PTI

New Delhi, April 1

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Shahid Siddiqui on Monday announced that he has resigned from his post and the party’s primary membership, saying the Constitution and democratic structure are under threat and remaining silent is a sin.

Siddiqui’s move comes days after the RLD joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

‘Yesterday I sent my resignation from the membership of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the post of national vice president to national president Jayant Singh. Today, when India’s Constitution and democratic structure are under threat, remaining silent is a sin,’ he said in a post on X.

‘I am grateful to Jayant ji but I am forced to distance myself from the RLD with a heavy heart. India’s unity, integrity, development and brotherhood are dear to all. It is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to save it,’ he added.

He discussed the timing of his move in another post, saying he didn’t want to resign immediately as he welcomes the Bharat Ratna accorded to Chaudhry Charan Singh Ji. 

‘I didn’t want to be seen opposing it. Secondly, the attack on elected Chief Ministers and Opposition parties when elections have been announced is an attack on Indian democracy and the great institutions that we have built,’ he added.

The RLD has declared its candidates for two seats in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

#Lok Sabha #Uttar Pradesh


