Shahjahan’s brother sent to five-day CBI custody

Barasat (WB), March 17
A local court here on Sunday sent suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s brother Sheikh Alamgir and two others, arrested by the CBI for the assault on ED officers during a raid in Sandeshkhali on January 5, to five days’ custody of the central agency, police said.
The Basirhat sub-divisional court sent Alamgir, Sirajul Molla and Mafijul Molla to five-day CBI custody, they said.
The CBI on Saturday arrested Alamgir and the two others following a marathon questioning in connection with the attack.
