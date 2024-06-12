Shah’s key tasks: Manipur, J&K poll

Animesh Singh
New Delhi, June 11
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took charge of the Union Home Ministry for the second successive term, stressing the Modi government in its third term will take India’s security to the next level and build the nation as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism.
In a post on X, Shah said the MHA would remain committed to the security of the nation and its people. Among the most significant steps to be taken by the home ministry would be to ensure a smooth transition from the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure to the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita regime, which are to come into effect from July 1.
Among other immediate challenges before Shah’s ministry will be the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the scheduled elections in J&K. One of the most pressing concerns before the Home Ministry is the continuing ethnic strife in Manipur.
