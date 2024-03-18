‘Shakti’ I spoke about not religious, but power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 18
Under attack for his "fight against shakti" remark made at a rally in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask.
"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth.
"The 'shakti' (power) that I mentioned, Modi ji is the mask of that power and we are fighting against it. It is such a power that today it has captured India's voice, India's institutions, the CBI, I-T, ED, Election Commission, the media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches," he said in post in Hindi on X.
Using the same 'shakti' (power), he alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi waives loans worth thousands of crores of Indian banks, while an Indian farmer commits suicide when he is unable to repay a loan of a few thousand rupees.
"The same 'shakti' (power) is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of 'Agniveer' that breaks their courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth.
"Narendra Modi ji, who is a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country without controlling inflation and auctions the country's wealth to increase the strength of that power.
"I recognise that power and so does Narendra Modi ji. It is not any kind of religious power, it is the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against it, Modi ji and his machine of lies gets upset and enraged," Gandhi said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5
2 other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upend...
Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP
EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...
On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP
The Election Commission had asked the state to remove the DG...
Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order
The order directed further probe into his alleged role in a ...
Kavitha conspired with Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to get favours in Delhi excise policy: Enforcement Directorate
46-year-old Kavitha was arrested by the federal agency last ...