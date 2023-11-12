Sharad Pawar feels unwell during meeting, advised rest by doctors

PTI

Pune, November 12

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district and has been advised rest by doctors, party sources said.

Pawar was on Saturday evening attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they said.

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday has been cancelled, sources added.

