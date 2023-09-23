 Sharad Pawar visits billionaire Gautam Adani's office, residence in Ahmedabad : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sharad Pawar visits billionaire Gautam Adani's office, residence in Ahmedabad

Sharad Pawar visits billionaire Gautam Adani's office, residence in Ahmedabad

NCP chief had earlier stated that he favoured a Supreme Court committee probing allegations against the Adani group

Sharad Pawar visits billionaire Gautam Adani's office, residence in Ahmedabad

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani inaugurate the Lactoferrin Plant Exympower, in Vasna, Gujarat, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 23

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, whose meetings with embattled billionaire Gautam Adani amidst demands by Opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations levelled by US short seller Hindenburg had raised eyebrows, on Saturday visited the industrialist’s office and residence in Ahmedabad.

Pawar and Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in Sanand in Ahmedabad.

The NCP chief thereafter visited Adani’s residence and office in Ahmedabad, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

It wasn’t immediately known what transpired at the meeting.

Pawar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures of him and Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory.

“It was a privilege to inaugurate India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani,” Pawar posted on X.

In April this year, Adani had visited Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai. That meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, came within days of Pawar coming out in support of Adani and criticising the narrative being built around the Hindenburg report.

His position was seen as variance with his allies such as Congress who had been gunning for a JPC to probe allegations of fraud and stock market manipulations. Adani has denied all allegations.

Pawar had at that time stated that he favoured a Supreme Court committee probing allegations against the Adani group.

Adani had again visited Pawar’s residence in June.

The relationship between Pawar and Adani goes back nearly two decades. In his Marathi autobiography ‘Lok Maze Saangatiâ’, published in 2015, Pawar heaped praises on Adani who at the time was venturing into the coal sector.

He described Adani as “hard-working, simple, down to earth” and with an ambition to make big in the infrastructure sector.

The veteran leader also wrote that it was at his insistence that Adani ventured into the thermal power sector. Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate empire from scratch, starting as a salesman, in Mumbai locals, dabbling in small ventures before trying his luck in the diamond industry.

#Congress #Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Sharad Pawar #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

SSP told to probe Stalin Jr’s remark

2
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

3
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

4
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada's charges, India reaches out to US, others

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

8
Editorials

Look who’s talking

9
Comment NOUS INDICA

The made-in-Canada Khalistan fracas

10
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Action taken under relevant Section of Unlawful Activities (...

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago: PM Trudeau

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts

US asks India to join probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, residence in Ahmedabad

Pawar and Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in ...

Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after over 4 months

Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after over 4 months

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundred in...


Cities

View All

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected in disproportionate assets case

Farmers stage dharna, demand compensation for crop loss

2L devotees throng Batala to celebrate marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak

SGPC, admn officials discuss arrangements in Amritsar for Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Heaps of garbage bane of residents

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Rain in Chandigarh, surrounding areas brings relief from sultry weather

Parking: Chandigarh market associations show the way

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit puts on hold heritage panel decision on Kiran

High Court: Trial court can’t grant regular bail till anticipatory plea pending in higher court

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

If we imagine ‘Ram Rajya’, it should have good and free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal

Delhi University Students' Union polls: ABVP wins three central panel seats, NSUI one

Gurugram: Private company employee held in Rs 85 lakh embezzlement case

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Noida lift crash: Last surviving worker succumbs, death toll 9

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

2,814 beneficiaries get IDs at 55 camps under Ayushman Bhava drive in Jalandhar district

Medical association demands security for doctors, staff of private hospitals

Cops ride bicycles to celebrate World Car Free Day in Kapurthala

Farmers protest at DC office in Jalandhar over relief for crop losses

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Collision between two cars claims elderly woman’s life

Four travel agents dupe three of Rs 43L

Expedite recovery of property tax dues: MC chief to officials

11 fresh dengue cases reported, count 252

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Shop thefts keep cops on toes

College organises cycle rally

Two groups clash, vehicle damaged as stones hurled

Goyal made Pbi University Controller of Examinations