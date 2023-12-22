Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide wins WFI poll, Sakshi Malik quits wrestling

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, December 21

There was a stark difference in the mood at the Press Club of India, where Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, fighting tears, looked to have given up their fight against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The scene at 21 Ashok Road, the official residence of the parliamentarian, which is around 600 metres away, was celebratory as Brij Bhushan was garlanded for a great victory after his close aide Sanjay Singh became the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

New WFI chief Sanjay Singh.

Girls will be harassed I feel sad that such people are getting elected to posts, it only means one thing: the girls will be harassed. — Vinesh Phogat, Wrestler

Sanjay beat Anita Sheoran, who had the backing of Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi and other protesting wrestlers, 40-7. The result was a personal loss for the wrestlers who now fear a backlash from Brij Bhushan loyalists. While both Bajrang and Vinesh raised doubts about their careers, Sakshi went a step forward and announced her retirement. And as a gesture, she put her wrestling shoes on the table. Later, all three left the venue, giving no answers as to how they intend to keep on fighting against Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment case.

“I want to thank everyone who came to join us in the protest. We could not win this fight, but I want to thank you all. One more thing, we fought with right intentions, but if the new president who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and his business partner then I will quit wrestling. I will not be seen near a mat ever,” said Sakshi. Prem Chand Lochab and Devender Kadian, who were part of the Sheoran panel, were elected as secretary general and senior vice-president, respectively, of the new WFI executive that signals that the both groups came to an understanding to end the impasse. Lochab beat Darshan Pal 32 to 17 votes, while Kadian was elected after defeating ID Nanavati 27-19. Among other key posts, another Brij Bhushan aide, Satya Pal Deshwal was elected as the new treasurer and RK Purushottam became the new joint secretary of the newly formed WFI executive. All five executive members are also from the Bhushan camp.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang called it a dark day as most of Brij Bhushan’s loyalists have returned to important posts.

“I want to tell you that we met the Home Minister first. We raised the issue and requested him to save us all and he told us ‘give me 30-40 days and then I will sort out the issue’. After waiting for over three months, we returned to the Jantar Mantar,” Vinesh said.

