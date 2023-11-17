 Share collective angst of Global South countries of not having voice at UNSC high table: India : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Share collective angst of Global South countries of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

Share collective angst of Global South countries of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

'In spite of that collective call, we have had no results to show so far'

Share collective angst of Global South countries of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

Ruchira Kamboj. PTI file photo



PTI

United Nations, November 17

India has said it shares the “collective angst” of countries of the Global South that they have no voice at the UN Security Council high-table on core issues concerning them, as it joined nations in stressing that a representative UNSC is required to deal with the proliferation of global crises.

Several aspects of the United Nations system urgently require reform. Among these, the reform of the UN Security Council was identified as a critical and immediate priority, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said.

"In spite of that collective call, we have had no results to show so far. Why?” Kamboj asked.

Addressing the annual UN General Assembly Plenary Thursday on ‘Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council', Kamboj said "as a member of the Global South, we share its collective angst that on issues of core concern to the South, we have no voice at the high table.”             

She noted that 164 member states have joined in calling for a concrete text to serve as the foundation for negotiations on UNSC reform. 

“This resounding support emphasises that any further delay in Security Council reform exacerbates its representational deficit. Representation, which stands as the unassailable prerequisite for both legitimacy and effectiveness,” Kamboj said.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any resolution.

Kamboj voiced concern that 15 years since the inception of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms, the dialogue between member states remains “largely confined to exchanging statements, speaking at, rather than with each other."

"No negotiating text. No time frame. And no defined end goal. We turn up each, year make statements and go back to the drawing board," Kamboj said.

Further, she said the argument of consensus is pushed by the naysayers.

“That even before we begin text-based negotiations we must all agree on everything. Surely, we cannot have a more extreme case of putting the cart before the horse,” Kamboj said.

Germany, speaking on behalf of the Group of Four nations of Brazil, India, Japan and itself, said the urgency of reform cannot be overstated.

The current composition of the Security Council fails to reflect the contemporary geopolitical realities and does not provide the effectiveness to address current global challenges.

“It is no surprise, that, time and again, we have witnessed the Security Council unable to live up to expectations in addressing some of the most serious threats to international peace and security in a timely and effective manner,” the G4 nations said.

“These days, we are faced with a proliferation of crises that dramatically impact international peace and security. More than ever, we need a representative and well-functioning Security Council to fulfil its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. To make progress towards that goal is our responsibility,” the G4 nations added.

France voiced support for G4 nations to be permanent members of a reformed UNSC.

French envoy at the UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere asserted that Paris wants the Council to be more representative of today's world, in a way that further strengthens its authority, legitimacy and effectiveness.

“France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members. We would also like to see a stronger presence of African countries, including among the permanent members. The remaining seats will have to be allocated so as to achieve equitable geographical representation,” he said.

The French envoy added that to preserve its executive and operational nature, an enlarged Council could have up to 25 members, including new permanent and non-permanent members.

Kamboj pointed out that under India's presidency of the G20, a significant stride was made by securing Africa a permanent seat at the table, "proving that with political determination, change is indeed achievable.

The G4 nations underlined that the upcoming Summit of the Future is an opportunity to achieve concrete results on the issue of Security Council reform.

Kamboj cautioned that if nations fail to address this longstanding cause in the UN's roadmap during its Summit of the Future, “it would signify our failure to fulfil a pivotal commitment to ourselves and the Organization's roadmap.”                

President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said that the Security Council is “dangerously falling short” of its mandate as the primary custodian for the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Violence and war continue to spread in regions across the world, while the United Nations seems paralyzed due largely to the divisions in the Security Council,” Francis said.

He noted that while some of the current global challenges could not have been envisioned eight decades ago, “those that we did foresee are blazing onto the geopolitical landscape – with new and deeply worrying ferocity.”                

“May I caution this august house that stasis can be as formidable a foe as chaos? We cannot usefully perpetuate positions that – while familiar – fail to bring us closer together,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

2
Punjab

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

3
India

Bengaluru horror: Husband shares chilling story after woman harassed, car hit by hooligans

4
J & K

PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

5
Sports ICC World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets, set up World Cup final showdown with India

6
Diaspora

Arrest warrant against woman who threw hot coffee at Indian-American man, son

7
India

India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

8
Trending

'Rahul Gandhi had stood with Mohammed Shami when India lost match to Pakistan in 2021'; Congress leader posts old tweet

9
Business

What happens to Sahara matter after Subrata Roy’s death? Sebi chief explains

10
World Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami a top operator, India best team in the world: Kane Williamson

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

Polling begins for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP

Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

Modi was inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit

21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel

21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel

The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...


Cities

View All

Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Big screens to live stream World Cup cricket match

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

No takers for 88 leasehold commercial units of Chandigarh Housing Board

Shorter route to Mohali airport: Banwarilal Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Pleas in High Court, Chandigarh Administration reconsiders EV policy

Month after fire, PGI to spend Rs 3.48 cr on restoration work

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even on anvil

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

Two academic blocks at DTU inaugurated

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition