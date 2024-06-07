 Shashi Tharoor bats for Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, says he was ‘man of the match’ of Lok Sabha polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Shashi Tharoor bats for Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, says he was ‘man of the match’ of Lok Sabha polls

Shashi Tharoor bats for Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, says he was ‘man of the match’ of Lok Sabha polls

“I think we have a strong number now to stand up to the government and it (Leader of Opposition) should be a leader who is undoubtedly the most popular in the party"

Shashi Tharoor bats for Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition, says he was ‘man of the match’ of Lok Sabha polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Photo: PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 7

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as “the man of the match” of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would be fitting that he takes on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House.

In an interview, after his fourth-straight Lok Sabha polls victory, Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate have given a “comeuppance” to BJP’s “overweening arrogance” and its “my way or the high way attitude”.

“It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition," Tharoor said on the incoming coalition government of the NDA.

The former Union minister said this time the Modi-led NDA government could prove to be a ‘majboor sarkaar’ on some issues because the parties that are part of the NDA will have to agree on everything.

“Already we have questions being raised by one party on the Agniveer scheme, saying that it needs to be reviewed and they have been supported by a second party namely the JD(U) and Chirag Paswan. Both in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, there are leaders who have demanded special category status for their states which the BJP government had hitherto refused to grant, that will have to be re-examined,” he said.

Tharoor said suddenly now there will have to be a more consensual model governance coming up.

He accused the Modi government of treating Parliament like a notice board in the last 10 years and expecting it to be a rubber stamp for all their decisions which, he said, was not viable now with a robust opposition of more than 230 MPs.

Batting for Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said the former Congress president was unquestionably the star of this Lok Sabha performance.

“He and Congress president (Mallikarjun) Kharge campaigned extensively throughout the country, but Mr Kharge is in the Rajya Sabha where he leads the Opposition and it would only be fitting that Rahul Gandhi does the same in the Lok Sabha. I have certainly conveyed my view both publicly and privately in that regard,” Tharoor said.

“I think we have a strong number now to stand up to the government and it (Leader of Opposition) should be a leader who is undoubtedly the most popular in the party,” the Congress Working Committee member said, referring to Gandhi.

Using cricketing analogies, Tharoor further said Gandhi was “unquestionably, indeed the man of the match” of the polls and in a number of places the Congress “hit the ball out of the park”.

Hailing the gains made by the Congress that improved its tally to 99 in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said it was a very good performance and the leaders were very pleased that the numbers showed up according to “what we saw on the ground”.

“As for what we can improve, there is always room for improvement. Certainly we did not expect to lose every seat in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Those are areas where there would need to be certain introspection within those state units as to what went wrong and headquarters will have to weigh-in as well,” he said.

Tharoor also dismissed comparisons between first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Modi for coming back to power for three consecutive terms.

“I don’t think there is any comparison with Nehru particularly since he won all three elections with a clear majority of his own party and this time around BJP did not get a majority, it had to rely on its allies which Nehru ji never had to...not quite the same story,” he said.

Tharoor also credited Gandhi’s two Bharat Jodo Yatras and its alliance strategies for the party’s performance. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Shashi Tharoor


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

3
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

4
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

6
Punjab

Tough for Amritpal Singh to walk free, even if NSA revoked

7
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

8
Punjab

Getting offers from INDIA, NDA: Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa

9
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

10
Jalandhar

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

Murmu hands over the letter of appointment to Modi, who call...

Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: Modi at NDA meet

Narendra Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form NDA Government

‘Most successful alliance ever’: Modi after BJP-led NDA elec...

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC registered at t...

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for woman cop, says she’s apologetic now

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

A complaint has been lodged against Kaur


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

Delhi High Court seeks NTA’s stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Expanded Terminal 1 likely to open in June; working on boosting international passenger capacity: DIAL chief

AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for ‘anti-party’ activities

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

GST officer surrenders in court

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker