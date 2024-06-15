Sheena Bora’s bones missing, admits CBI

IANS

Mumbai, June 14

In a bizarre development, the CBI has told a special Mumbai court that the bones and mortal remains purportedly of Mumbai executive Sheena Bora recovered by the Raigad police after her murder 12 years ago, are reportedly “missing” and untraceable.

Killed in 2012 Sheena Bora was allegedly eliminated by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, and her ex-husband in connivance with her driver on April 24, 2012, but the shocking killing came to light only around August 2015.

The revelation came up during the examination of a witness, Dr Zeba Khan, a forensic expert at Sir JJ Hospital here, who was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being.

With the help of a policeman, the bones were recovered by the Pen police in Raigad from the spot where Bora’s body was allegedly burnt and dumped in the forest near Gagode-Khurd village. The police said Bora, an executive with Mumbai Metro, was allegedly eliminated by her mother, and her ex-husband in connivance with her driver on April 24, 2012, but the shocking killing came to light only around August 2015. At the court hearing on May 7, Public Prosecutor CJ.Nandode, appearing for the CBI, sought to show the bones that were recovered, for identification by Dr Khan, but despite a diligent search, they could not be located.

At the next hearing on Thursday, the CBI admitted that the two packets containing the evidence (bones) could not be traced.

