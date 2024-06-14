Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

Mumbai, June 14
In a bizarre development, the CBI has told a special Mumbai court that the bones and mortal remains purportedly of Mumbai executive Sheena Bora recovered by Raigad police after her murder 12 years ago, are reportedly "missing" and untraceable.
The revelation came up during the examination of a witness, Dr Zeba Khan, a forensic expert at the Sir J. J. Hospital here, who was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being.
With the help of a local policeman, the bones were recovered by the Pen police in Raigad from the spot where Bora's body was allegedly burnt and dumped in the deep forests near Gagode-Khurd village.
Police said that Bora, an executive with Mumbai Metro, was allegedly eliminated by her mother, and her ex-husband in connivance with her driver on April 24, 2012, but the shocking killing came to light only around August 2015.
At the court hearing on May 7, Public Prosecutor C.J. Nandode, appearing for the CBI, sought to show the bones that were recovered, for identification by Dr Khan, but despite a diligent search, they could not be located. At the next hearing on Thursday, the CBI admitted that the two marked packets containing the evidence (bones) could not be traced, and the examination of the witness (Dr Khan) would continue without showing it to her, though it was crucial for the case.
According to the prosecution, Bora's mother and former media baroness Indrani Mukerjea, along with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai, had strangled her in a car on the night of April 24, 2012. Later that night, they took her body, concealed in a suitcase, down to Gagode-Khurd, burnt the bag, and dumped the remnants in the forest before returning home early the next morning.
A month later, the burnt bones and remains were found by the local police, but the sensational murder case came to light only in August 2015, after the arrests of Rai, Indrani and later Khanna. Indrani was released on bail in May 2022, while Rai was released earlier after he agreed to become a prosecution witness in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy
Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...
Italian PM Meloni greets PM Modi with traditional 'namaste' as he arrives at the venue of G7 Summit
Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday night to attend G...
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...
Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry
Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...
Amid spate of terror attacks, Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meeting on June 16
The meeting will be attended by NSA Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sin...