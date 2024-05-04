 Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday predicted a tally fewer than 2019’s for the Congress, citing party leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from a second seat — Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, after also contesting Wayanad in Kerala which he represents in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The Congress had won 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 52 in 2019, not enough to secure a leader of opposition post which requires a party to win at least 10 per cent seats of the house. The current Lok Sabha has 543 MPs.

Congress set for even lower tally

There’s no need for opinion or exit poll. The result is clear. The Congress will have fewer seats this time than it won in 2019. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Mocking Rahul for not contesting from Amethi where BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated him in 2019 (Smriti has been re-nominated from Amethi), the PM used Rahul’s own words to attack him.

“Today I also want to say ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’ (don’t be scared, don’t run away)... Experts are still speculating about the election outcomes, but there’s no need for opinion or exit polls. The result is clear,” said Modi in Bengal’s Bolpur.

He recalled his prediction that a Congress stalwart (read Sonia Gandhi) would opt for the Rajya Sabha fearing defeat. “This is what happened. Similarly, I had said the shehzada (read Rahul) will seek another seat fearing loss in Wayanad. Now, he has fled Amethi for Raebareli. The Congress will have fewer seats this time. It is becoming evident that they’re contesting just to win and divide the country,” he said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also attacked Rahul, saying a while ago he used to say do not fear. “But his own fear took him from Amethi to Wayanad in 2019 and from Wayanad to Raebareli in 2024,” he said. UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said the people of Raebareli would not accept rahul.

“The BJP will win the Raebareli and Amethi seats with huge margins,” Pathak said a day after BJP fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh, a state minister, from Raebareli.

In 2019, Singh had lost to Sonia. Earlier speaking at rallies in Bengal’s Bardhaman, Krishnanagar and Bolpur, the PM attacked the Congress over its inheritance tax view, saying, “All of the families involved in the current political game, including the Congress royal family, the TMC family and the Left family, are tacitly endorsing vote jihad plea by remaining silent.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kerala #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib