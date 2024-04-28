‘Shehzada’ insulted maharajas but silent on atrocities by nawabs: PM Modi attacks Rahul

PTI

Bengaluru, April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India’s rajas and maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Belagavi, Sirsi, Davangere and Hosapete, he also continued his attack against the Congress on the ‘inheritance tax’ issue and targeted the party’s government in Karnataka on law and order, corruption and development issues.

“The BJP is working on increasing the assets of the people, but Congress’s shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), both are announcing that if they come to power, they will do an X-ray of the country,” Modi said.

“They will X-ray your property, bank lockers, lands, vehicles, also ‘streedhan’ and ornaments of women, gold, the ‘mangalsutra’. These people will raid every house and capture your assets. After capturing, they are talking about redistributing it, they want to give it to their loved vote bank...will you allow this loot to happen?” he asked.

“I want to warn the Congress,” Modi said. “Let go of this intention. Until Modi is alive, I will not allow it...,” Modi said. “Congress has ensured the writing of our history and freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and vote bank. Even today, the Congress’s shehzada (prince) is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard Congress’ shehzada’s recent statement—he says Bharath’s rajas and maharajas were atyachari (oppressive).”

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has accused them (rajas and maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and poor... Congress’ shehzada has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Chennamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today,” the prime minister said.

Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, and saying they are respected across the country even today, Modi added, “The Congress’ shehzada’s statements were intentional, aimed at vote-bank politics and appeasement.”

“Shahzada spoke ill about raja-maharajas, but the shehzada’s mouth was locked regarding the ‘atyachar’ that nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs committed in India’s history.,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi