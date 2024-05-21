Shinde Sena to support BJP in Ferozepur

PTI

Fazilka: Shiv Sena (Sinde faction) candidate for Ferozepur parliamentary constituency Umesh Kumar has withdrawn from the contest and extended his support to BJP nominee Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi. Umesh announced his support in the presence of Sodhi and former BJP minister Surjit Kumar Jyani here on Sunday. Kumar said he took the decision on the directions by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. OC

Country Bored with hate politics: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the country was now bored with politics of hatred and was voting based on issues. As voting for fifth phase began, Gandhi tweeted: “It has become clear in the first four phases that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP. This country, bored with the politics of hatred, is now voting on its issues.” TNS

Congress to move Gauhati HC over voting by cops

Aizawl: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday said it would move the Gauhati High Court against the EC for not facilitating voting for about 1,047 police personnel who were deployed for poll duty in other states. They had failed to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls held on April 19 in the state, the MPCC said. It said the party had already written to the state CEO on May 13 in this regard.

