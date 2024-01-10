 Shiv Sena split: Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde, rules Maharashtra Speaker : The Tribune India

  • India
In his order, Speaker Rahul Narwekar says that Shiv Sena constitution provided by Election Commission is the real constitution and it will be called SS Constitution

Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File photos



PTI

Mumbai, January 10

Pronouncing the much awaited verdict on the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification petitions on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that Shiv Sena ‘pramukh' does not have power to remove any leader from the party.

He said the Shiv Sena constitution provided by Election Commission is the real constitution and it will be called SS Constitution.

"Eknath Shinde-led faction was real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged in 2022," said the Speaker. 

In his order, the Maharashtra Speaker stated that he cannot accept petitioner's (Uddhav faction) contention that the 2018 party constitution should be relied upon.

“Uddhav Thackeray group's submission to consider Shiv Sena 2018 constitution cannot be accepted,” said Narwekar.

He said that Shiv Sena constitution is relevant to the extent of identifying leadership structure.

The 1999 constitution is the one which was submitted to Election Commission by Shiv Sena before rival groups were born, he said.

The order was delivered more than 18 months after the Shiv Sena suffered a vertical split, a political development that resulted in a change of guard in the state.

Before the verdict, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha.

“Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations,” he said.

#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray


