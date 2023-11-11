 Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘shakha’ razed: Those high on power will be taught a lesson, warns Uddhav Thackeray : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘shakha’ razed: Those high on power will be taught a lesson, warns Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘shakha’ razed: Those high on power will be taught a lesson, warns Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, along with top leaders of Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of CM Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘shakha’ razed: Those high on power will be taught a lesson, warns Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media after visiting the party’s Mumbra office, in Thane on November 11, 2023. PTI



PTI

Thane, November 11

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for “bulldozing” a ‘shakha’ (local level office) controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT), its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said those high on power will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM’s Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Mumbra is a Muslim dominated area in Thane, which is the stronghold of CM Shinde.

Addressing party workers in Mumbra, Thackeray said, “Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls.”

Alleging that the administration had become helpless, the former CM said, “Our land (shakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents.”

The shakha will assemble everyday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asserted.

Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, “You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you.”

#Eknath Shinde #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

3
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

4
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

5
Punjab

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

6
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

7
India

New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada

8
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

9
Haryana

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

10
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Three dead in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir; several houseboats gutted

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel

Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in KTF recruitment, arms smuggling case

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case

Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife after court’s permission

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife after court’s permission

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

3 'associates' of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Vigilance Minister Atishi initiates inquiry against Delhi chief secretary in Bamnoli land acquisition case

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government