Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘shakha’ razed: Those high on power will be taught a lesson, warns Uddhav Thackeray

PTI

Thane, November 11

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for “bulldozing” a ‘shakha’ (local level office) controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT), its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said those high on power will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM’s Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Mumbra is a Muslim dominated area in Thane, which is the stronghold of CM Shinde.

Addressing party workers in Mumbra, Thackeray said, “Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We will tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls.”

Alleging that the administration had become helpless, the former CM said, “Our land (shakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents.”

The shakha will assemble everyday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asserted.

Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, “You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you.”

#Eknath Shinde #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray