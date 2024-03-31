Shivakumar gets I-T notice, claims case was closed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he had received a notice from the Income Tax Department “pertaining to an issue which was settled”.

“The case against me is closed and yet the department has sent me a notice last night. There are many BJP leaders who are facing charges, but no investigation has been carried out against them or notices served. The BJP is targeting only the Opposition leaders. The case is closed if one joins the BJP,” he said.

Speaking on the notice to Congress leaders, he said, “The BJP is targeting the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and Left as it knows it is losing the election. Nothing is permanent in politics. The INDIA bloc will come to power and the BJP is aware of it and hence it is resorting to these things.”

