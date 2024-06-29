Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches portal for faster bank settlements

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched a new web portal, aimed at automating and expediting the settlement of interest subvention claims under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). This initiative is developed jointly by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) and NABARD.

Chouhan said, “The newly launched automation of credit claims will ensure that the claims are settled within a day. The process, when previously done manually, would take months”.

He said the portal would also facilitate the sharing of successful farming experiences, enabling the farmers to learn from one another.

