Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches portal for faster bank settlements

New Delhi, June 28
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched a new web portal, aimed at automating and expediting the settlement of interest subvention claims under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). This initiative is developed jointly by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) and NABARD.
Chouhan said, “The newly launched automation of credit claims will ensure that the claims are settled within a day. The process, when previously done manually, would take months”.
He said the portal would also facilitate the sharing of successful farming experiences, enabling the farmers to learn from one another.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul