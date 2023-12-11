Bhopal, December 11
Mohan Yadav, the BJP MLA from Ujjain South, will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit has retained power after the just held assembly polls, party sources said on Monday.
Yadav (58), an OBC leader, was elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in Bhopal held in the evening in presence of central observers, they said.
He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Cabinet.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan out as BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav next Madhya Pradesh CM
The 58-year-old OBC leader served as minister for higher edu...
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370
The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...
Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...