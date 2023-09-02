Shocker viral video from Rajasthan aises political heat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

A shocker of a video from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh involving stripping of a woman by her in laws has raised political temperatures in the election bound state with the opposition BJP saying that the people will teach the Congress in the state a lesson.

The viral video is about a domestic squabble between the families of a woman and her husband gone too far.

While BJP chief JP Nadda expressed shock at the incident saying that law and order had collapsed in Rajasthan state chief minister Ashok Gehlot put out a statement post midnight Friday that the DGP had been instructed to visit the site and submit a report.

“In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced in a family dispute between Pihar and in-laws. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast track court,” said Gehlot.

Nadda taking to X said the video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking.

“What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi. It's no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson,” the BJP chief said.

Rajasthan has seen a series of brutal crimes against women and children in recent months. In one incident in Karauli a minor was raped, murdered and dumped into a well.

In another in Jodhpur a family including a newborn was burnt to death.

In yet another case a minor was raped and thrown into a coal furnace. Her charred body was recovered later.

The BJP has been upping the ante on Congress government in Rajasthan on the issue.

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan