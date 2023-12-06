Karni Sena chief's killing: Hunt on for two accused, protests in parts of Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, December 6

The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday carried out searches to nab the two accused behind the killing of Rajput leader and national president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju Geroge Joseph said that the two accused, who shot dead Gogamedi as well as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who accompanied them to the Rajput leader’s residence on Tuesday, have been identified and searches are on to trace them.

“One of the accused is from Haryana and the other from Rajasthan,” he said.

Joseph said the two accused secured access to Gogamedi’s house through Shekhawat.

It is a matter of investigation whether Shekhawat, who used to run a cloth shop, was aware of the intentions of the two accused, he said.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday.

The killing triggered protests by members of the Rajput community who have called for a Jaipur bandh.

Khatipura road in Jaipur was blocked, while community members in large numbers were sitting outside the Metro Mass hospital in Mansarovar area in Jaipur where the body is kept.

Similar protests took place in Jodhpur and Udaipur also. However, the protest was peaceful and there was no violence.

Slamming the state police for the killing, Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanded the removal of the state DG for “failing” to provide security to Gogamedi.

“There was an intelligence input about the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi from Punjab Police but the Rajasthan Police did not provide him security. This is a clear failure of the police. The DG should be moved and action against negligent police officials should be taken,” he told PTI.

Makrana said there is huge resentment in the Rajput community and they will be forced to hold protests across the country if the accused were not caught.

He said not only the Rajput community, but the ‘Sarv Samaj’ (all communities) is agitated over the incident.

Gangster Rohit Godara linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder on a social media post, a police official said.

Gogamedi’s supporters have demanded a compensation of Rs 11 crore for the family of the slain leader.

“The incident makes it clear that there is ‘Jungle Raj’ (law of jungle) in Rajasthan. The accused should be killed in an encounter,” one of the supporters said.

