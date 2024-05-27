Sibal issues checklist for safety of EVMs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Sunday issued a checklist for the Lok Sabha elections, candidates as well as counting agents, to verify whether the EVMs have been tampered with or not.

Sibal told mediapersons that he wanted to make people as well as political parties aware about what should be done when EVMs would be opened for counting. Showing a chart, he explained that the CU (control unit) number, BU (ballot unit) number and VVPAT ID (three main components of an EVM) were mentioned in that. However the column mentioning the vote counting date of June 4 and the time when the EVMs would be opened was important. If there was any difference, it would mean that the machine had been opened prior to counting, he said.

