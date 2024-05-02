Siddaramaiah writes to Modi over Karnataka sexual abuse case

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, May 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take necessary steps through the Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs so that sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna could return to India to join the probe into the allegations of sex videos.

The Karnataka Government has formed an SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 28. The SIT on April 30 has summoned Prajwal and his father Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna in the sexual abuse case.

Siddaramaiah, in his letter, wrote that Prajwal fled the country sensing the impending arrest and travelled abroad on a diplomatic passport. “While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land,” he said.

Siddaramaiah asked the PM to take swift action to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. “The SIT of Karnataka will provide all the necessary details and fulfil all legal formalities required in this regard,” the letter said.

Expressing his inability to join the probe, Prajwal on Wednesday sought seven days’ time to appear before the SIT, stating he was “not in Bengaluru”.

“As I am not in Bengaluru to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to the CID through my advocate. Truth will prevail,” Prajwal said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Wednesday refuted party colleague Devaraje Gowda’s claim that a letter alleging the involvement of Prajwal in the sexual abuse case was written to him last year.

“Devaraje Gowda’s claim of sending me a letter on the videos is patently false. No such letter has reached me nor did I have any knowledge of the videos,” Yediyurappa wrote on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said JD(S) state president HD Kumarawamy and BJP leaders should pay a visit to the victims of the Hassan sex abuse. “Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women. If they really have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit,” he said.

"Is being part of Modi's 'political family' a 'guarantee of protection' for criminals?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Besides Rahul, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal and said PM Modi sought votes for him and did not stop the JD(S) leader from leaving the country.

