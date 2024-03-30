Siddaramaiah’s son calls Amit Shah ‘rowdy’; will approach Election Commission: BJP

New Delhi, March 29
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka MLA and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has triggered a controversy by allegedly calling Union Minister Amit Shah a “gunda” (rowdy).
Hitting back, the BJP said it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. “Yathindra has used objectionable words. We will complain to the Election Commission and the police,” said BJP leader N Ravikumar.
Speaking in Karnataka’s Hunsur, Yathindra said, “He (Shah) faces murder charges in Gujarat. He has a criminal background. But now, he is in a high position in the country.”
Attacking the Centre, he said the promise of creating 2 crore jobs wasn’t fulfilled. “Now they say it’s not the Centre’s responsibility to create jobs…. Even the names of Swiss bank account holders have not been revealed,” he said.
