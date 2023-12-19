Sikh spiritual leaders, families of Kar Sewaks, farmers invited for Ram Mandir consecration: Temple Trust

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The Ram Mandir Trust on Tuesday night issued a statement on the preparations for Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya saying the rituals will begin from January 16 and the main consecration will be on January 22.

The trust said invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the country in every domain.

“Invitations have been extended to all Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities, among others.

"Key figures from various realms such as Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited. The families of Karsewaks have also been invited," the trust said.

In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds.

Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital.

Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town.

About 4,000 saints have been invited to participate, from all sects.

Lord Ram’s idols are being made by three sculptors- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey. Out of the three, the idol that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child will be chosen, the trust said.

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit will conduct the Pran Pratishtha Puja.

Following the consecration ceremony, there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja (ritualistic worship) under the leadership of Vishwaprasann Teerth, a revered figure, the trust statement added.

#Sikhs