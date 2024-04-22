Sikhs in France plan pro-BJP rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Overseas Friends of BJP France led by its president Avinash Mishra, in collaboration with Indian Association leader Iqbal Singh Bhatti representing the Sikh community in France, is organising events in Paris in support of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

The group has planned “Paris Car Rally” and “Paris Bike Rally” in May. A “Chai Pe Charcha” initiative got underway in France today.

Last week, a section of the Indian diaspora in France organised a function at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The participants recorded their video messages in local languages of their respective states of origin in India.

Bhatti is a social worker. Over the past 20 years, he has sent from France bodies of Indian origin people who died there. He either arranges to send the bodies to India or gets the last rites performed in France. In all, about 370 such cases have been dealt with by his organisation “Aurore Dawn” and the Sikh community at major gurdwaras in France.

Bhatti has received an award from the Government of India and 11 certificates of honour from various institutions, including one from the Indian Embassy in France during the Covid-19 outbreak.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #France #Narendra Modi #Sikhs