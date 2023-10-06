 Sikkim disaster: Central Water Commission’s 2015 report on hydro projects' vulnerabilities ignored? : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sikkim disaster: Central Water Commission’s 2015 report on hydro projects' vulnerabilities ignored?

Sikkim disaster: Central Water Commission’s 2015 report on hydro projects' vulnerabilities ignored?

Several occasions in last two decades have seen government agencies and research studies warning about potential GLOFs in Sikkim

Sikkim disaster: Central Water Commission’s 2015 report on hydro projects' vulnerabilities ignored?

Members of Indian Army try to recover trucks buried at the area affected by flood in Sikkim. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, October 6

Among all the research conducted in the past about a potential glacial lake outburst flood-triggered disaster in Sikkim, one study done by the Central Water Commission in 2015 stands out as it clearly warned the state government that most of the hydropower projects on the Teesta river are highly vulnerable to such events.

A GLOF occurred in parts of Lhonak Lake, leading to a rapid rise in water levels with very high velocities downstream along the Teesta River Basin in the early hours of October 4. This resulted in severe damage in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts.

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), at least 22 people, including seven army jawans, have been killed while 103 others are missing.

The incident also resulted in the breach of the Chungthang dam, a crucial component of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Teesta Stage III Hydro Electric Project, the largest hydropower project in the state.

The CWC study, titled “Glacial Lake Outburst Flood–South Lhonak System in Teesta River Basin”, was taken up to analyse the impact of GLOF in vulnerable areas and the hydropower projects on the river.

CWC researchers noted that GLOFs in glacial lakes in the river basin could lead to severe flash floods downstream, impacting areas like Lachen, Chungthang, Dikchu, Singtam, Manipal, Rangpo, Bara Mungwa villages, and the entirety of hydropower projects Teesta I to VI along a 175-km stretch of the river.

While the worst-case scenario involves multiple glacial lake outbursts simultaneously, they said the likelihood of such an event remains very low.

The study predicted a potential 4.45-metre increase in the river’s water level due to a GLOF at South Lhonak Lake.

It estimated that the lake could discharge water at a rate of 6,210 cubic metres per second, which could reach Chungthang and the Teesta III projects within two hours.

The study urged state authorities to inform local bodies and project authorities about the likely consequences of GLOFs and incorporate this information into land use planning and project operations.

It emphasised the need for hydropower project authorities to consider these findings and develop mechanisms for close monitoring of the lakes, enabling timely warnings regarding abnormal water level changes and geological health.

The study also recommended the development of Standard Operating Procedures to mitigate adverse situations.

Experts say the authorities failed to install early warning systems despite multiple warnings.

A CWC official said on condition of anonymity: “Multiple studies, including one by the commission, had cautioned the state authorities about the GLOF hazard in the upper Teesta River region. We currently have one flood forecasting station 20 km upstream of Chungthang. More stations can be installed if the state submits a proposal.”

Several occasions in the last two decades have seen government agencies and research studies warning about potential GLOFs in Sikkim.

GLOFs occur when lakes formed by melting glaciers suddenly burst open. This can happen due to various reasons, such as excessive water accumulation in the lake or triggers like earthquakes.

When the lake bursts, it releases an enormous volume of water all at once, causing flash floods downstream. These floods can be extremely destructive and perilous for both people and the environment in the affected area.

According to the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers, and People, south Lhonak Lake is a glacial-moraine-dammed lake situated in Sikkim's far northwestern region. It is one of the fastest-expanding lakes in the Sikkim Himalaya region and is classified as one of the 14 potentially dangerous lakes susceptible to GLOFs.

The lake is situated at an altitude of 5,200 m (17,100 ft) above sea level and formed due to the melting of the Lhonak glacier. The lake’s size is rapidly increasing due to the melting of the lake’s associated South Lhonak glacier and additional meltwater from the adjacent North Lhonak and main Lhonak glaciers.

Satellite images from the Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre showed that the area of south Lhonak Lake drastically reduced from 167.4 hectares on September 28 to 60.3 hectares on October 4, confirming a GLOF event that caused massive damage in the Teesta River basin.

#Sikkim

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

3
Entertainment

Bobby Deol celebrates nephew Rajveer's Bollywood debut in 'Dono': A special day of dreams and family legacy

4
India

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

5
India

US envoy to India Eric Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

7
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

8
India

Jumla Boy vs Ravan: BJP, Congress engage in poster war on social media

9
Sports

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

10
Diaspora

British-Sikh man jailed for 9 years over assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth II

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

Top News

Iran's Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi has campaigned for women's rights and abolition of...

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

The FIR has been filed under anti-terror law UAPA

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

The Indians won their fourth Asian Games gold and first sinc...

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Supreme Court refuses to restrain Bihar Government from acting upon caste survey data

Issues notice to Nitish Kumar-led government on petitions ch...

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

The incident comes amidst heightened tension between India a...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Chandigarh: Contractor, tenant held for Sector 33 market mishap, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Amarjit Singh Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

False cases being slapped to weaken Opposition, atmosphere of fear created: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

Delhi excise policy scam: 'Where is money trail?' Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship