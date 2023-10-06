 Sikkim flood toll18, search on for 22 Armymen, 76 others : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sikkim flood toll18, search on for 22 Armymen, 76 others

Sikkim flood toll18, search on for 22 Armymen, 76 others

Sikkim flood toll18, search on for 22 Armymen, 76 others

Armymen clear silt from vehicles that were swept away in flashfloods on Wednesday in north Sikkim. The toll in the tragedy, triggered mainly by Lhonak lake breaching its banks, rose to 18 on Thursday with 98 persons, including 22 Army personnel, still missing. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

Eighteen persons have died while 98, including 22 Army personnel, are still missing after yesterday’s flashfloods in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim, officials said today.

In a statement, the government of neighbouring West Bengal said four of the 18 bodies were identified as that of ‘jawans’. The flooding was caused by a sequence of three events. A cloudburst caused heavy rain, the Lhonak glacial lake gave way and the resultant flow of water breached the Chungthang dam, which caters to the largest hydropower project in the state.

Army extends help to civilians

  • The Army has extended medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim
  • On Thursday morning, the Army started digging out vehicles from under the sludge at Burdang near Singtam in Gangtok

The National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has conducted a satellite-based study on the breach in the Lhonak lake in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 ft. The ISRO put out a statement detailing the glacial “lake burst”. “About 105 hectares of the lake was drained out, which may have caused flashfloods downstream”.

The National Disaster Management Authority has assessed the possible cause of the flashfloods in Sikkim as a combination of excess rain and glacial lake burst, resulting in high flow of water.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are on to trace the 22 missing soldiers in Sikkim. Their family members had been informed about the situation, the Ministry of Defence said.

It said except the missing jawans, all other soldiers in Sikkim and North Bengal were safe. Mobile services have snapped in the flood-hit area due to which Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal have not been able to contact their family members. Sikkim and North Bengal are under the 33 Corps of the Army. Some 50,000 troops are stationed under various units of the corps.

The Army has extended medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim. So far, 2,011 people had been rescued across the state while the number of calamity affected people was 22,034, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in its bulletin.

#Sikkim #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked