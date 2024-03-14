Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days, a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind has said.

The committee on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.

In case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for remainder of five-year term, the panel said.

For first simultaneous polls, tenure of all state assemblies can be for period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections, it said.

The Kovind panel recommended advance planning for equipment, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls.

It said the Election Commission would prepare a single electoral roll, voter ID cards in consultation with state poll authorities for the Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls.

The Kovind panel said simultaneous polls would significantly enhance transparency, inclusivity, ease and confidence of voters.

It said simultaneous polls would spur development process and social cohesion, and deepen foundations of democratic rubric.

Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat', the panel said on 'one nation, one election'.

It said synchronised polls for all three tiers of the government would improve governance architecture, in line with quest of aspirational India.

The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

