Sisodia moves High Court for bail in CBI, ED cases

PTI

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moved Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED. tns

India to train 1,500 B’desh bureaucrats

New Delhi: India will train 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh by conducting mid-career capacity building programmes on good governance initiatives in next five years, a top official has said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia