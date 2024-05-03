Sisodia moves High Court for bail in CBI, ED cases

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moved Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED. tns
India to train 1,500 B’desh bureaucrats
New Delhi: India will train 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh by conducting mid-career capacity building programmes on good governance initiatives in next five years, a top official has said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bangladesh #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground