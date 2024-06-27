‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

New Delhi, June 27
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked Deepender Singh Hooda to “sit down” when the Congress MP from Rohtak defended “Jai Samvidhan” remarks which colleague Shashi Tharoor made when he was taking oath as MP today.
“He is already taking his oath in the name of the Constitution of India,” Birla said after Tharoor wound up his oath as MP with the words “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan”, a pocket copy of the Constitution in his hand.
After the Speaker’s remarks, Hooda rose in his chair and said, “You should not have any objection to this (Jai Samvidhan) remarks.”
Birla chided the Rohtak MP at this moment saying: “Don’t advise me on what I should object to and what not. Sit down.”
Later, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X in defence of Hooda.
”Can’t ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted ‘Jai Samvidhaan’. The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution.
“The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?” she said.
