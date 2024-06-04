SIT forms teams to find Prajwal’s mother

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SIT probing the sexual abuse allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has formed four teams to locate his mother, Bhavani Revanna, who is on the run. The SIT has conducted raids at several places in Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. Bhavani is accused of kidnapping a victim of sexual abuse involving her son.

