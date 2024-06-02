SIT searching for Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani in kidnapping case

Bengaluru, June 2
The Special Investigation Team carried out searches at various locations in the last 24 hours looking for Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in connection with the kidnapping of a woman as she was not present at her residence at Holenarasipura in Hassan district, sources said on Sunday.
The SIT had issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at home on June 1 as there was a need to question her in the case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son. When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present.
Two women lawyers reached ‘Chennambika Nilaya’ on Saturday evening and met the SIT officials. They did not disclose the purpose behind the meeting.
It is learnt that Bhavani had communicated through her lawyers that she was unwell and would appear before them shortly.
Bhavani’s husband and Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna is out on bail in the same case.
The SIT carried out searches at various locations including Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. The searches were also done at Bhavani’s relatives’ houses to track her, but she was not found, sources said.
Sources said the SIT has constituted various teams to look for Bhavani.
The JD(S) first family, especially former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s son H D Revanna, his wife Bhavani and son Prajwal, is in soup after scores of explicit videos came out on April 21 and Prajwal, who is seeking a reelection from Hassan Lok Sabha segment as an NDA candidate, fled to Germany.
The Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter.
Prajwal, facing sexual abuse allegations, returned from Germany on Friday and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport. A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail
Before surrendering, Kejriwal addresses AAP leaders and work...
Arvind Kejriwal hugs children, touches parents’ feet before leaving for Tihar jail
Waves a final goodbye to his parents before his car speeds a...
BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly
Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019
Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats
Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat
Lotus doesn't bloom in Sikkim as BJP fails to open its account
The results of the Sikkim Assembly are announced on Sunday w...