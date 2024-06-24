Sitharaman demands CBI probe into hooch tragedy

New Delhi, June 23
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday condemned the Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy and asked why the Congress, the ruling DMK’s ally, was silent on the issue.
She also demanded a CBI probe into the tragedy in which 56 people have died and over 200 people are in hospital in a critical stage. Most of the deceased are from the Scheduled Caste, Sitharaman said today.
“I am shocked by the incident, I condemn the incident. But I am even more shocked that the Congress has not uttered a word against this. In a state which doesn’t have prohibition, where licensed liquor is available from shops which are run by the government of Tamil Nadu, called ‘Tasmac’. Despite this, illicit and completely chemical liquor is served to people in the heart of the city in Kallakurichi,” the FM said.
Sitharaman also targeted Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. She said, “Where are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi? Don’t they have any sympathy for the people living in Tamil Nadu?” she asked demanding the matter to be referred to the CBI.
