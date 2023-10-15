Sitharaman for adequately resourced IMF

New Delhi, October 14
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made a case for a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at the centre of the global financial safety net and climate action on the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.
The 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ) is expected to provide a greater say to developing economies in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As per an IMF resolution, the 16th GRQ should be concluded by December 15, 2023.
