Sitharaman, HDK, 3 other K’taka MPs in new Cabinet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Five representatives from Karnataka, including senior BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi and Nirmala Sitharaman, are part of the Modi Cabinet.

Hubballi-Dharwad Lok Sabha MP Prahlad Joshi served as Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Coal Minister in the Modi government. Sitharaman served as Finance Minister, while Shobha Karandlaje served as Minister of State for Agriculture. Tumkuru MP V Somanna who served as a minister in the Karnataka Government is also in Narendra Modi’s new team.

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy whose party won two seats — Kolar and Mandya — is also a Cabinet Minister now. Son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy was a film producer before venturing into politics. He became the Karnataka CM in 2018 but had to resign in 2019 after the JD(S)-Congress government fell.

Joshi has been representing the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004 and with the present victory he became the first MP who won from Dharwad for the fifth term. He is a popular Brahmin face in the constituency.

Karandlaje who won from Bangalore North defeating Congress’ Rajiv Gowda is the first woman MP of Bengaluru.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman