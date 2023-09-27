Situation calm but tense in Imphal after students' clash with RAF

Imphal, September 27
The situation remained calm but tense in Singjamei area of Imphal on Wednesday morning after a clash between students and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel left 45 protesters injured the previous night.
Manipur Police, CRPF and RAF personnel were seen deployed in strength throughout Imphal Valley in anticipation of possible protests and violence.
A clash occurred on Tuesday night between RAF personnel and locals protesting against the killing of two students, who had been missing since July 6, prompting the law enforcers to lob teargas shells and fire rubber bullets at the agitators and baton-charge them, leaving 45 of the protesters, mostly students, injured.
Although the state government has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday, students of some Imphal-based institutes vowed to congregate at their schools, sparking speculation of more protests later in the day.
"Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident," an official said.
A tense calm prevailed in Singjamei even though shops and business establishments were open and vehicles plied on the roads.
