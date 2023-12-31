Situation tense in Manipur’s Moreh day after militant attack on commando unit

PTI

Imphal, December 31

The situation in Manipur’s Moreh town continues to be tense a day after three commandos of Manipur Police were injured in a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at one of their posts in the border town on Saturday night, officials said.

Suspected militants fired several RPGs which exploded inside the CDO outpost building at Moreh Turelwangma Leikai where the commandos were staying, officials said on Sunday.

“The commandos are now being treated at the Assam Rifles KPL camp and are stated to be out of danger,” police said.

A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the attack, they said.

Police added that six suspected militants were injured in retaliatory firing. “Fatalities are also being reported but it could not be immediately confirmed. Further details are awaited,” an official said.

In another development, a village volunteer was injured in a gunfight between two groups at Tabungkhok area in Imphal East district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

C Lamyanba was tasked with guarding the village when the gunfight broke out, officials said. He has been admitted to Raj Medicity for treatment and is “under observation”, a hospital staff said.

