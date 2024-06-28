Six new MPs take oath as RS members

PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Six newly elected MPs from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The first among those who took oath was Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Bihar), followed by Sarfaraz Ahmad of JMM and Pradip Kumar Varma of the BJP (both Jharkhand). BJP leaders of MP Banshilal Gurjar, Maya Naroliya and Balyogi Umeshnath also took oath as members of the Upper House.

