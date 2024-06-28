Six new MPs take oath as RS members

New Delhi, June 27
Six newly elected MPs from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The first among those who took oath was Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Bihar), followed by Sarfaraz Ahmad of JMM and Pradip Kumar Varma of the BJP (both Jharkhand). BJP leaders of MP Banshilal Gurjar, Maya Naroliya and Balyogi Umeshnath also took oath as members of the Upper House.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...